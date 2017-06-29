Company
Vivo showcases smartphone with fingerprint sensor under the display

The fingerprint sensors would find its way in smartphones by the first half of 2018

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Vivo unveils the latest under-display fingerprint scanning solution. Photo: Twitter (@Vivo_India)
Vivo, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, on June 28 displayed the customised XPlay 6 smartphone with Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

In a first for any smartphone, Vivo XPlay 6 utilises fingerprint sensor placed under the screen panel that enables the user to unlock the device by placing the finger or thumb on display. Going forward, the latest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology from Qualcomm would allow the smartphone manufacturers to utilise the physical space occupied by the fingerprint sensors for other features.

The Qualcomm fingerprint sensors have become the first major breakthrough in technology sphere to utilise fingerprint scanners under display, glass or metal body. The sensor relies on ultrasonic technology to recognise fingerprints and, therefore, works even under water or with wet hands. The fingerprint technology by Qualcomm also detect heartbeat and blood flow for improved mobile authentication.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology is currently compatible with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 processors only. The Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for display, glass and metal are designed to be compatible with future Snapdragon Mobile Platforms and non-Snapdragon platforms. The technology is still in testing phase and would finds its way in smartphones by the first half of 2018.

Going by the recent reports about the upcoming iPhone 8, anniversary edition from Apple, the premium smartphone might feature a similar fingerprint sensor technology placed under the display, which would cover almost the entire front. 

