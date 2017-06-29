Vivo showcases smartphone with fingerprint sensor under the display

Vivo, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, on June 28 displayed the customised XPlay 6 smartphone with Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
embedded under the display at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.
In a first for any smartphone, Vivo
XPlay 6 utilises fingerprint sensor placed under the screen panel that enables the user to unlock the device by placing the finger or thumb on display. Going forward, the latest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
technology from Qualcomm
would allow the smartphone manufacturers to utilise the physical space occupied by the fingerprint sensors
for other features.
The Qualcomm fingerprint sensors
have become the first major breakthrough in technology sphere to utilise fingerprint scanners under display, glass or metal body. The sensor relies on ultrasonic technology to recognise fingerprints and, therefore, works even under water or with wet hands. The fingerprint technology by Qualcomm
also detect heartbeat and blood flow for improved mobile authentication.
The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
technology is currently compatible with Qualcomm
Snapdragon 660 and 630 processors only. The Qualcomm fingerprint sensors
for display, glass and metal are designed to be compatible with future Snapdragon Mobile Platforms and non-Snapdragon platforms. The technology is still in testing phase and would finds its way in smartphones by the first half of 2018.
Going by the recent reports about the upcoming iPhone 8, anniversary edition from Apple, the premium smartphone might feature a similar fingerprint sensor technology placed under the display, which would cover almost the entire front.
