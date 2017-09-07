Vivo V7 Plus with 24 MP selfie camera launched in India at Rs 21,990

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched V7+ -- its selfie-focused flagship smartphone with 24MP front shooter and edge-to-edge display -- a first for the smartphone industry -- in India at Rs 21,990.

The smartphone would retail in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour at retail stores, starting September 15. Buyers can also pre-book the device on Amazon and Flipkart.

" has been riding on the success of its selfie-centric phones. We have 18 per cent smartphone market share in the country now," Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, told reporters here.

V7+ is the first phone from the company with an 18:9 aspect ratio with 'Full View' display.

"With the festive season around the corner, we are committed to furthering our brand promise and add a surprise element for our valued customers with innovative devices. Through V7+, we are confident that its premium design and superior camera feature with 'Full View' display will offer great value to customers," said Kent Cheng, CEO, India.

"The forthcoming quarter shows real promise and we are confident that our latest offering will gather positive response," he added.

A high point of the device is 24MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and flash. The phone sports a 5.99-inch IPS display (1440x720 pixels) in a unibody metal body.

The screen is topped with 2.5D curved-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

There is 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB via a dedicated memory card slot.

The phone can also be unlocked through facial recognition technology, the company said.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. " V7+ is the first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon's 450 chip in India," said Larry Paulson, Vice President and President of Qualcomm India.

The V7+ runs its custom Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 operating system. The phone houses 3225mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, V7+ offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS.