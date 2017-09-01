JUST IN
Vivus settles patent litigation case with Dr Reddy's

In 2015, Vivid filed a patent infringement case against Dr Reddy's

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

American pharmaceutical company Vivus, Inc has entered into a settlement agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited's US subsidiaries in a patent litigation involving it's weight management drug Qsymia.

In 2015, Vivid filed a patent infringement case against Dr Reddy's after the latter filed an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for approval to launch a generic version of this drug.

The settlement agreement permits Dr Reddy's to begin selling a generic version of Qsymia on June 1, 2025, or earlier under certain circumstances. In the event of a launch earlier than June 1, 2025, Vivus will receive a royalty on sales of the generic version of Qsymia, the company said in a statement.

Qsymia is approved in the US and is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults.

Dr Reddy's scrip was up 8.49 percent or Rs 171.50 at Rs 2191.90 in the morning trade on Bombay Stock Exchange.
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 13:22 IST

