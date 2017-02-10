VJK Infra looks for JV partners

New Delhi-based VJK Infradevelopers Ltd, is in the process of setting up of a joint venture with a real estate giant to take advantage of the government's proposed investment of Rs 4 lakh crore on infrastructure development.

A senior company official said that talks are in advanced stage for the joint venture and would be finalized soon. Apart from that, the company also plans a major expansion whereby it has identified several new sites all across the country for construction of multi storey buildings of residential and industrial purposes. The company is looking for acquisition of a sizeable land parcels for the same purpose.

The official further said that VJK is also looking to enter into road and highway construction through government tenders to boosts its revenue and profitability. A joint venture with corporate bodies to start logistics business is also on card, the official said.

The company's share was trading nearly 2 per cent up at Rs 13.65 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange late Friday afternoon.

