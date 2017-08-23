VMware to enable customers manage Google's Chrome devices

infrastructure and business mobility leader on Wednesday announced it had become the first unified endpoint management (UEM) provider with Google's device management capabilities.

Workspace ONE, a digital workspace platform powered by 'AirWatch UEM' technology, would enable the customers unify management of devices, alongside all other endpoints, from a single console.

"As OS continues to gain momentum, our customers are eager to manage these devices consistently along with all other endpoints, including mobile devices," said Sumit Dhawan, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, End-User Computing,

"Using Workspace ONE, our customers will be able to securely manage the lifecycle of Chromebooks along with all their other endpoints giving them better security and a consistent user experience across all devices," he added in a statement.

With new enterprise-ready capabilities from ' Enterprise License', organisations will be able to deliver device policies using customisable assignment of groups.

"Our collaboration with will help us deliver a seamless deployment and management experience, making devices available across more teams," added Rajen Sheth, Senior Director of Product Management for OS at

device users will even be able to access full Windows desktops and applications and use these devices as next-generation thin clients, helping accelerate the adoption of devices in the enterprise.

'Workspace ONE' will be able to deliver a unified platform to both manage and deliver any app to devices.