Vodafone-Idea deal faces Sebi questions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought an explanation from the Aditya Birla Group-promoted Idea Cellular over its proposed merger with Vodafone Plc’s Indian arm. According to sources familiar with the development, the regulator has asked Idea to share details of the methodology through which the share price for acquisition was arrived at and whether such price discovery was in line with the listing regulations. The regulator has also asked how Idea Cellular arrived at the pricing of shares for the merger with Vodafone. The move is aimed to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?