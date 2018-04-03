Vodafone-Idea merger: The making of a brand behemoth

A new Vodafone campaign brings back the iconic ZooZoos, first introduced during the second season of the Indian Premier League (2009). Now, just a couple of weeks before IPL Season 11, they are back.

Many say this is not just proof of the longevity of the alien-like, eggshell white characters that Ogilvy & Mather created for its client, but an indication of the way the Vodafone-Idea brand is likely to be pitched to consumers in the coming months. Using familiar characters to reach consumers in unfamiliar and uncharted territories, while assuaging the fears of old loyalists under a new ...