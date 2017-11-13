Vodafone-Idea scouts for CEO as merger likely in first half of 2018

UK-based Vodafone, the only major international telco left in India, is gearing up for a leadership overhaul across roles ahead of the completion of a mega merger with Idea Cellular. The merger, expected to complete in the first half of calendar year 2018, is set to create India’s largest telco, surpassing Bharti Airtel, in an industry disrupted by newcomer Reliance Jio’s ultra-low tariffs. Approvals have already come from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Company officials did not comment on the matter. ...