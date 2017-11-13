Vodafone, Idea to sell their tower biz to ATC for Rs 7,850 crore

Telecom
majors Vodafone
India and Idea
Cellular have agreed to sell their respective tower businesses in India to ATC Telecom
Infrastructure Private (ATC
TIPL) for Rs 7850 crore or $1.2 billion. The two operators have about 20,000 towers.
Vodafone
and Idea
are in the process of merging operations to create the largest mobile operator in the country.
While Idea
Cellular would get Rs 4,000 crore, Vodafone
would get Rs 3,850 crore if the tower deal goes through prior to their merger.
The purchase would give ATC, which operates almost 150,000 communications sites globally, an additional 20,000 towers in a country with more than 1 billion mobile-phone subscribers.
The standalone tower businesses of Vodafone
India and Idea
are pan-Indian passive telecommunication infrastructure businesses, comprising a combined portfolio of approximately 20,000 towers with a combined tenancy ratio of 1.65x as at June 30, 2017," said a joint statement from Idea
and Vodafone.
"Both Vodafone
India and Idea
as customers, and ATC
as a mobile network infrastructure provider have agreed to treat each other as long-term preferred partners, subject to existing arrangements. The parties will work together to further the expansion of high-speed mobile networks in India," it added.
Idea
on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.
It was decided that post-merger Vodafone
India will own 45.1% of the merged entity after it transfers about 4.9% to promoters of Idea
and/or their affiliates for Rs3,874 crore.
The agreement is expected to be completed during the first half of 2018.
Earlier this year, Vodafone
India and Idea
had agreed to merge their operations to create the country's largest telecom
operator worth of more than $23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.
The combined entity of Vodafone
India and Idea
Cellular, which are currently India's number 2 and 3, respectively, would dislodge Bharti Airtel to counter the bruising price war in the worlds second-largest telecom
market.
