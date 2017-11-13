Vodafone, Idea to sell their tower biz to ATC for Rs 7,850 crore

majors India and Cellular have agreed to sell their respective tower businesses in India to Infrastructure Private ( TIPL) for Rs 7850 crore or $1.2 billion. The two operators have about 20,000 towers.

and are in the process of merging operations to create the largest mobile operator in the country.

The purchase would give ATC, which operates almost 150,000 communications sites globally, an additional 20,000 towers in a country with more than 1 billion mobile-phone subscribers. While Cellular would get Rs 4,000 crore, would get Rs 3,850 crore if the tower deal goes through prior to their merger.

The standalone tower businesses of India and are pan-Indian passive telecommunication infrastructure businesses, comprising a combined portfolio of approximately 20,000 towers with a combined tenancy ratio of 1.65x as at June 30, 2017," said a joint statement from and