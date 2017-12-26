Vodafone India to launch VoLTE services in January 2018

-
-
Telecom major Vodafone has announced the rollout of VoLTE mobile network services starting in January 2018.
In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time
Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said: “Vodafone is getting Future Ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network.”
Vodafone 4G customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges on supported devices.
Last month Airtel launched VoLTE services on its network across select cities in the country. Incumbent telecom operators have been scampering to introduce the service since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio disrupted the market with their VoLTE-enabled service.
Vodafone will be merging its services with Idea Cellular next year consequently, Idea is also expected to introduce VoLTE services by early next year. Unlike Jio, incumbents had to consolidate legacy 2G/3G services across their existing user base and ensure higher adoption of VoLTE enabled devices before they could launch the service.
According to Ericsson’s Mobility Report, the share of LTE services in India will reach 60 per cent by 2023 as compared to less than 20 per cent usage currently. Average data usage is expected to go up from 3.9 GB to 18 GB in the same period.
In September, this year the government set up a panel to lay a roadmap for the launch of 5G mobile services by 2020, following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation paper on similar lines.