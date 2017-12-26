Vodafone India to launch VoLTE services in January 2018

Telecom major has announced the rollout of mobile network services starting in January 2018.



In the first phase, service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time



Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India, said: “ is getting Future Ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network.”



4G customers will experience at no additional charges on supported devices.



Last month Airtel launched services on its network across select cities in the country. Incumbent have been scampering to introduce the service since Mukesh Ambani-led disrupted the market with their VoLTE-enabled service.



will be merging its services with Cellular next year consequently, is also expected to introduce services by early next year. Unlike Jio, incumbents had to consolidate legacy 2G/3G services across their existing user base and ensure higher adoption of enabled devices before they could launch the service.



According to Ericsson’s Mobility Report, the share of in India will reach 60 per cent by 2023 as compared to less than 20 per cent usage currently. Average data usage is expected to go up from 3.9 GB to 18 GB in the same period.



In September, this year the government set up a panel to lay a roadmap for the launch of 5G mobile services by 2020, following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation paper on similar lines.



