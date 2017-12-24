Vodafone introduces new Rs 198 plan with 28 GB data, unlimited calling

India's second largest telecom operator on Sunday announced a new pre-paid offering for existing users with unlimited voice calls and 1GB data a day at Rs 198.



New customers need to recharge with Rs 229 to get the same benefits, said in a statement.



The 28-day validity pack offers unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1GB data a day at Rs 198 for existing users.



"As a part of this offer, customers will also enjoy unlimited local and STD calls even while roaming in India.



"The pack also offers 100 free SMS per day," the statement said, adding that the offer is available across all 4G circles.



"With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their (users) communication needs," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate DirectorConsumer Business, India.