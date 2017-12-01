Vodafone launches five different 'Super Plans' for pre-paid users

Telecom major has announced five different pre-paid plans under 'Super Plans' scheme that offer a combination of data, short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls for its customers.



As per the new scheme, customers opting for Rs 509 plan would get 1GB per data per day, 100 free short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming for 84 days, a company statement said.



Customers can also choose for plans at Rs 458 with 70 days validity, Rs 347 with 28-day validity along with 1.5GB data per day, Rs 199 with 28-day validity and Rs 79 with seven-day validity.



"At Vodafone, everything we do is with a Customer First policy. Each Super Plan has been structured to provide the finest value to specific customer requirements," India, Tamil Nadu, Business Head, S Murali said.



The plans were available across the company stores and customers can also avail the facility through MyVodafone mobile application, the release added.