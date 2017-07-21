Vodafone logs 2.2% growth in revenue, ahead of market forecasts

-
ALSO READVodafone, Idea merge in all-share deal: Key highlights you should know Vodafone promises higher dividends as cash flow set to jump BMW to be Aditya Birla group's premium vehicle partner globally Vodafone, Idea likely to seal merger pact within a month Details of Vodafone, Idea merger this week
-
Vodafone,
The company said the rise in organic service revenue, which was ahead of market forecasts of 1.4 to 1.9 percent, gave it confidence in its outlook for the full year when it expects to grow core earnings by 4-8 percent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU