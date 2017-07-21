Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Greed for free recharge led Imran Chippa to breach Reliance Jio data
Business Standard

Vodafone logs 2.2% growth in revenue, ahead of market forecasts

Numbers reflect a robust performance in Italy, Spain and an acceleration in demand in Turkey

Reuters  |  London 

vodafone, voda
Photo: Shutterstock

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, reported better-than-expected 2.2 per cent revenue growth in its first quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Italy and Spain and an acceleration in demand in Turkey.

The company said the rise in organic service revenue, which was ahead of market forecasts of 1.4 to 1.9 percent, gave it confidence in its outlook for the full year when it expects to grow core earnings by 4-8 percent.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements