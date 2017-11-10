JUST IN
Business Standard

Vodafone lures RCom user following network shutdown

RCom said it will shut down voice call service from Dec 1 and its customers can move to other networks by year-end

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Telecom service provider Vodafone today said Reliance Communications customers can use its network for facilitating port-out requests.

Recently, Reliance Communications said it would shut down voice call service from December 1 and its customers could move to other networks by this year end, as per directions by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).


Vodafone said in a statement that the initiative was being done to facilitate porting out and ease connectivity for customers facing network shutdown.

"We at Vodafone always try to offer maximum value to our customers in terms of service, network and price", Vodafone India, Tamil Nadu-Business Head, S Murali said.

"In line with this endeavour, we are very pleased to extend our value for money propositions for all customers in Tamil Nadu, facing network shutdown", he said.

Vodafone said customers opting for Vodafone network would get new data and voice offers. However, this facility was not available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat, the release added.

First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 14:57 IST

