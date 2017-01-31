Vodafone moves HC on Trai's inaction against RJio

India moved the Delhi High Court on Monday, alleging repeated failures by the Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in checking violations of tariff orders, directions and regulations by recent entrant and market competitor Infocomm though its free promotional offers.

The Vodafone’s petition says the tariff are in violation of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) circulars, which lay down that all fixations of tariff, must account for interconnection usage charges (IUC charges) and should not be discriminatory or predatory in nature. “It is submitted that the said promotional offer was and continues to be in blatant violation of cardinal regulatory principles, such as IUC charges being the floor for retail tariffs,” said in its petition.

Furthermore, the company has also highlighted that Trai’s own communications to providers in 2002, had stated that promotional offers could not exceed a 90-day period.