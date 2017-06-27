Vodafone offers free Netflix for a year: Here is how to avail of the scheme

Now, Vodafone
customers can avail up to one year of free Netflix
subscription. Exciting, right? Tapping on the popularity of Netflix
in India, the telecom service provider, over the weekend, announced an all-new Netflix
subscription benefit for its RED postpaid customers in India. However, the plan is not for everyone. The company has also added the condition that postpaid subscribers on Vodafone
RED plans of Rs 1,299 or higher value are eligible to get a free up to one-year Netflix
subscription as a free gift, according to NDTV
.
— If you are a Vodafone
RED subscriber, you can claim the Netflix
gift by visiting the official website - https://shop.vodafone.
in/shop/postpaid/buy-vodafone-red-plans.jsp.
— Vodafone
customers can also SMS ‘Netflix’ to 199 to activate the eligible plan.
Terms and conditions:
— The duration of the Netflix gift varies across eligible RED plans.
— The number of months for which customers can get Netflix
free subscription depends on the value of the Vodafone
Red plan.
— There's no word on when the new Netflix subscription is available to RED postpaid customers.
— Vodafone's Rs 1,299 RED postpaid plan: Customers who avail of the Netflix offer under this plan will get a free two-months subscription, with Rs 500 per month credited to your Netflix account.
— Other Vodafone RED postpaid plans that can avail Netflix free subscription offer include Vodafone's Rs 1,699 RED postpaid plan, RED 1,999 Unlimited and RED 2,999 Unlimited plan.
Vodafone Red
Vodafone
Red customers who can avail this Netflix
free subscription are: Vodafone's Rs 1,299 RED postpaid plan, Rs 1,699 RED postpaid plan, RED 1,999 Unlimited and RED 2,999 Unlimited plan.
Vodafone
RED is the company’s special postpaid plan under which it offers users a combination of low call rates, SMS, and data. The RED plans start at Rs 499 and go up to Rs 2,999.
Vodafone
keeps refreshing its new offers to woo customers to opt for the RED postpaid plan. Last month, the company announced 'Vodafone
RED Shield' initiative for its RED postpaid customers where it provided insurance cover of up to Rs 50,000 on newly purchased smartphones as well as those that were purchased till six months back. The insurance cover covered various scenarios such as theft cover, claimed by the company to be the only service that offered it, apart from basic handset damage cover.
Netflix - Internet TV network giant.
Earlier in the year, global video streaming service Netflix
had announced strategic partnerships with Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone
- making it the world's leading Internet TV network.
With these partnerships, Netflix's critically-acclaimed programmes like 'House of Cards' and 'Narcos and The Crown' will be easily accessible to consumers across direct-to-home and mobile platforms throughout the country.
"India is one of the most important and vibrant countries in the world and we are delighted to be teaming up with three of its leading companies
to make it much easier for consumers to enjoy Netflix," Reed Hastings, Co-founder and CEO of Netflix, told Times of India.
"In the months and years to come, we look forward to bringing our Indian members more compelling stories from all over the world, an ever-improving viewing experience and incredible joy," Hastings added.
In the mobile space, Netflix
partnered with Vodafone
on pre-paid programs and said, this will enable payment integration, allowing Vodafone
customers in India to pay for their Netflix
subscriptions via their monthly bill.
"We are proud to be the first mobile partner of Netflix
in India and look forward to offering its rich content to further delight our millions of customers", said Sandeep Kataria, Director Commercial, Vodafone
India.
Netflix
launched its service globally in January 2016, including India.
Netflix
subscription plans in India start at Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 800 per month. However, Ultra HD content is available only in the premium plan costing Rs 800/month.
