Vodafone offers mobile recharge without disclosing number in West Bengal

Customer simply needs to share the OTP, instead of the mobile number with the retailer

In a step to maintain secrecy of one's mobile phone number getting exposed to retailers for possible misuse, on Wednesday introduced its Private Recharge Mode for its subscribers in



Private Recharge Mode (PRM)- a free of cost service for subscribers, enables users to recharge their mobile phones, without sharing their mobile numbers with retailers.



To avail the option, a customer needs to send a toll free - 'Private' - to 12604 and would be provided with an OTP, which can be used for subsequent recharges till midnight of the same day at any multi-brand outlets.



The customer simply needs to share the OTP, instead of the mobile number with the retailer.



"With smart phones becoming the single most important storehouse for information, ensuring the privacy of subscribers by keeping their phone numbers private and protected has gained paramount importance.



" is happy to bring one more path-breaking service that will make our customers feel more secure and empowered," business head, Kolkata and Circle, Arvinder Singh Sachdev, said.

Press Trust of India