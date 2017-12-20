Vodafone launches Itel A20 4G smartphone; 'effective price' Rs 1,590

JUST IN
The buyer of the smartphone, priced at Rs 3,690, will receive a cashback of Rs 2,100 over a period of 3 years

Vodafone on Tuesday launched another entry-level 4G smartphone with a cashback scheme, which brings down the smartphone's effective price down from Rs 3,690 to Rs 1,590. The company had previously launched a similar offer in partnership with Micromax.

The smartphone, Itel A20, comes with entry-level specifications such as 1GB RAM and 4-inch WVGA display.

"Millions of consumers in India are upgrading to smartphones to enjoy the benefits of mobile internet. We are delighted to partner with Itel to hand hold customers as they transition from feature phone to smartphone and provide a rich experience with Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G, " Avneesh Khosla, associate director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India told Economic Times.

To avail this offer, the buyer will need to recharge their Vodafone account with at least Rs.150 per month for 36 months. The recharge can also be done as a one-time recharge. The cashback of Rs 900 and Rs 1200 will be credited in customer's M-Pesa wallet after 18 and 36 months respectively. 

The offer is reportedly available up to March 31 2018.

The dual-SIM phone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and has 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB. On the camera front, the Itel A20 features a 2-megapixel sensor with flash at the back and a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front. It runs Android 7.0 Naugat.

"We are confident that the partnership will drive 4G adoption across the country by maximising the overall value for both Itel and Vodafone customers," India Today quoted Gaurav Tikoo, Sr VP, Marketing, Transsion India as saying.

With the launch of JioPhone, most telecom operators have announced bundled offers on entry-level 4G smartphones to retain their 3G and 2G customers. Earlier this month, Airtel partnered with Intex to launch Intex Aqua Lions N1 at an effective price of Rs 1,649. BSNL also joined hands with Micromax to launch the Bharat 1 at Rs 2,200.  
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 12:12 IST

