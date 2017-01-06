Vodafone's SuperHour scheme to offer unlimited 3G/4G data at Rs 16 per hour

Telecom operator on Friday announced a under which it will offer unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at a starting price of Rs 16 for pre-paid customers.

It will also offer unlimited local (within the network) with one-hour validity for Rs 7.

"With SuperHour, you can use and download as much data as you like for one hour at a fixed, nominal price. Moreover, with unrestricted repeat purchase, you can make every hour SuperHour," Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, India said in a statement.

"Customers can also buy the SuperHour pack for making unlimited local to for only Rs 7," the statement added.

Under the scheme, prepaid customers will get unlimited 4G/3G data usage for one hour, starting at just Rs 16 which will be launched from January 7 and available to customers across all circles by January 9.

The rate may vary across circles, it added.

The offer is not available in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the scheme, 2G customers will get unlimited data for Rs 5.

Customers can make unlimited repeat purchase of the voice and data packs, it added.

The unlimited data offer can also be used to view a variety of videos and movies on Play, whose subscription is free till March 31, 2017.