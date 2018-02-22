Vodafone strategic initiatives sees Gujarat 4G users' share up to 42%

India has made an investment of Rs 14 billion to strengthen its 4G footprint in Gujarat in the last one year. As a result, the leading telecom operator in Gujarat has seen a share of 4G users in its total subscriber base rise from 26 per cent to 42 per cent in a year. The investment was made for network expansion and technology upgradation, especially in data, said Abhijit Kishore, business head, (Gujarat) India.”We not only wanted to expand our network but also make ourselves data fit given the rise in 4G users,” said Kishore. India’s Rs 14-billion investment resulted in adding 5,000 4G cell sites across the state, including rural and urban areas.