Volkswagen cars now available via police canteens at attractive price

CPC currently operates with 119 master canteens and 1,500 plus subsidiary canteens across India

Carmaker India on Tuesday announced the commencement of sales of its vehicles through central police canteens.



The cars would be sold through all the master and subsidiary canteens of Central Police Canteen, the automaker said in a statement.



All the Central Armed Police Forces personnel including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Rifles along with other central security agencies employees can now buy cars at an attractive price and additional benefits such as priority delivery, exemptions in select states, it added.



"Extending our product offerings to the security personnel through the CPC, is another milestone in our commitment towards providing customers with the option to choose one of the safest cars available in India," Passenger Cars India Director Michael Mayer said.



