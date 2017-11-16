Volkswagen Group earmarks $12 billion to develop electric cars in China

Volkswagen group will invest more than 10 billion euros ($12 billion) with its partners to make and develop a range of new-energy vehicles in as carmakers step up investments in low-emission models in the world’s biggest auto market.



Volkswagen (VW) will make the investments by 2025 and introduce 40 locally produced vehicles, its head Jochem Heizmann told reporters in Guangzhou Thursday. The European automaker’s venture with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group will start production of electric vehicles in the first half of next year, while sales will start in the second half.



The German manufacturer joins Ford Motor Co. in boosting investments in electric vehicle development in as the country will require most automakers to obtain a new-energy vehicle score linked to the production of various types of zero and low-emission vehicles. Volkswagen in September announced sweeping plans to build electric versions of all 300 models in the 12-brand group’s lineup, vowing to spend 20 billion euros by 2030 to roll out the cars and earmarked another 50 billion euros to buy the batteries needed to power the vehicles.



In May, VW received a green light from the government to set up a joint venture with the state-owned Chinese automaker to make electric cars. The Wolfsburg, the Germany-based company sold 2.5 million vehicles in in the first 10 months. VW has previously said it plans to sell 400,000 units of new-energy vehicles a year by 2020 and increase that number to 1.5 million by 2025.

