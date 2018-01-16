Volkswagen Group evaluating fresh investments for new products in India

German auto major Group is evaluating various options for the Indian market, including fresh investments for a completely new product range in the country, according to a company official.



The (VW) group has various brands including Audi, and Skoda in the Indian market. On a standalone basis, also sells a range of models including Polo, Ameo and Vento in the Indian market.



" Group is currently studying several options which involve phased investments. These investments could range from updated products to a completely new product portfolio," a company spokesperson told PTI.



The Group has commissioned Skoda Auto to evaluate a global architecture for volume segments with the modular MQB A0 IN system, the spokesperson added.



"Skoda's strategic approach is to launch this localised platform on the Indian market in 2020 when the more stringent crash and emissions standards come into force," he said.



In this context it is planned to produce competitive volume models for the brands Skoda and in India, he said.



Audi, on the other hand, would continue to bring in its own products as per the market demand.



currently has an installed capacity to manufacture 200,000 cars annually in a three-shift system from its plant in Chakan, Pune. The facility rolls out products from both and Skoda stables.



"Depending on the decisions that will be made in the future, this capacity could be altered," the spokesperson said.



Stating that Indian market remains attractive for the group, he said: "With an investment of over 825 million euro (around Rs 57 billion on the Chakan plant), it is clear that is here to stay in India.