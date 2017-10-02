Volkswagen India sales jump 17% to 4,603 units in September

German auto major on Monday reported a 17 per cent increase in September sales in at 4,603 units.



The company had sold 3,929 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.



"The advent of the festive season for the year 2017 witnessed major changes in the applicable structure and also discussions on various policies for the industry," Group Sales Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.



In spite of this mixed bag of changing customer sentiment, in this season, the company has registered a growth of 17 per cent over the same period last year, he added.