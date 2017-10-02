JUST IN
Bharat Biotech's typhoid vaccine rated high in latest human trials
Volkswagen India sales jump 17% to 4,603 units in September

The company had sold 3,929 units in the same month last year

German auto major Volkswagen on Monday reported a 17 per cent increase in September sales in India at 4,603 units.

"The advent of the festive season for the year 2017 witnessed major changes in the applicable tax structure and also discussions on various policies for the industry," Volkswagen Group Sales India Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.

In spite of this mixed bag of changing customer sentiment, in this season, the company has registered a growth of 17 per cent over the same period last year, he added.

