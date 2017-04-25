Volkswagen launches Polo GT Sport, starting price is Rs 9.11 lakh

Has new exterior and interior updates, 16-inch alloy wheels and leatherette finished seat covers

German auto major Wednesday launched a limited edition of its priced up to Rs 9.21 lakh.



The limited edition, Polo GT Sport will be available across both petrol and diesel variants of Polo GT, Groups Sales said in a statement.



While the petrol variant powered by a 1.2 litre engine is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh, the diesel option with a 1.5 litre engine costs Rs 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The Polo GT Sport has new exterior and interior updates such as glossy black spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels and leatherette finished seat covers, it added.



Commenting on the launch, Groups Sales Managing Director Thierry Lespiaucq said the Polo GT Sport edition increases the sport quotient of the vehicle.



With this offering, the company is providing consumers with an option to choose a sportier variant of the Polo GT hatchback, he added.

Press Trust of India