Volkswagen unveils new version of 1.0 lite MPI engine Polo at Rs 541,800

The 1.0 L MPI engine Polo will generate a peak power of 56 kW and a torque of 95 Nm

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Volkswagen 1.0 lite MPI engine
Volkswagen 1.0 lite MPI engine | Photo twitter

German auto major Volkswagen on Friday introduced a new version of its popular hatchback Polo with a 1.0 lite MPI engine, at a same starting price of Rs 5,41,800 (ex-showroom).

The 1.2 L MPI engine across the Volkswagen product offering in India will be replaced by 1.0 L MPI engine, the company said in a statement.

The 1.0 L MPI engine Polo will generate a peak power of 56 kW and a torque of 95 Nm.

"With this new introduction, we further enhance our brand proposition, providing a diverse portfolio to India's distinctive car-buyer, with multiple engine options that best suits their requirements," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

The German-engineered hatchback now comes with improved fuel efficiency of 18.78 kilomitre per litre.

It sells models such as Polo, Vento, Jetta, Passat and the Touareg in the domestic market.
First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 16:02 IST

