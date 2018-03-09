Volkswagen unveils new version of 1.0 lite MPI engine Polo at Rs 541,800

German auto major on Friday introduced a new version of its popular hatchback Polo with a 1.0 lite MPI engine, at a same starting price of Rs 5,41,800 (ex-showroom).



The 1.2 L MPI engine across the product offering in India will be replaced by 1.0 L MPI engine, the company said in a statement.



The 1.0 L MPI engine Polo will generate a peak power of 56 kW and a torque of 95 Nm.



"With this new introduction, we further enhance our brand proposition, providing a diverse portfolio to India's distinctive car-buyer, with multiple engine options that best suits their requirements," Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.



The German-engineered hatchback now comes with improved fuel efficiency of 18.78 kilomitre per litre.



It sells models such as Polo, Vento, Jetta, Passat and the Touareg in the domestic market.