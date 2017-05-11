Vote against DishTV-Videocon merger: SES asks shareholders

Proxy advisory firm Stakeholders' Empowerment Services (SES) has asked shareholders of Dish TV India to vote against its proposed merger with Videocon D2h.



The scheme of arrangement to give effect to the merger is coming up for approval at a court convened meeting on Friday.





Although, the company has obtained valuation report and fairness report, is of the opinion that there is a lack of transparency as the report fails to disclose the valuation of the transferor company and the basis of arriving at the share exchange ratio. In Consideration for the amalgamation of Videocon D2H Limited with Dish TV India Limited, 857.78 million new equity shares of face value of 1 of Dish TV India Limited will be issued to shareholders of former.

" raises a technical concern on the content of valuation report and fairness opinion as none of these reports disclose actual valuation of each company. Without knowing the actual valuation of the company, share exchange ratio cannot be calculated. To arrive at exchange ratio, valuation of each company should be provided in the valuation report. Therefore, recommends that shareholders vote against the resolution," the firm said in the report.

When asked for comments, Dish TV spokesperson referred to a press release which said that Dish TV was pleased to announce receipt of approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.



"The company has already received approval from the (SEBI), (NSE) and (BSE) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement," the press release added.

Dish-Videocon is not an isolated case. Proxy firms and corporate governance experts have been highlighting issues relating to valuation Report and fairness opinion for a while now. These reports are merely used for cosmetic purposes to comply with law of land technically.



The problem associated with these reports cannot be said to be company specific and appear to be a custom of trade, they have argued.

By law these reports must be independent, hence blame lies with the agency (preparing these reports) rather than the company for any shortfall. "On face of it logic appears to be strong and favours the company. However, the next question comes-who pays for the reports? Although eventually it is shareholders who pay for the same, however it is the company which chooses the agency. Should the company not demand better work compared to theoretical reports that have no worthwhile information?" asked.

has since taken up the issue with and has requested the Regulator to either do away with the requirement of valuation report or make them meaningful. Meanwhile, it would continue to carry out its analysis on merit and since has flagged the issue to the regulator, would keenly await response of on the issue, the firm said.