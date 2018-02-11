VTB Bank-Ruias, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel to make bid for Essar Steel today

A consortium led by VTB with a minority stake of Ruias is set to make a bid for on Monday. The bids are expected to touch Rs 30 billion. and the Tatas are also in the race for the company which has a 10 million tonnes per annum capacity plant in Hazira, Gujarat and is facing National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, after it defaulted on in December 2015. According to a source, is likely to bid alone. and of Japan had done separate due diligence on They were in a discussion to put in a joint bid. declined to comment. The Tatas are expected to make a conservative bid, after it has emerged as the second-highest bidder for Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power and Electrosteel Steels. JSW Steel, which is leading the race to acquire three companies, is not bidding for Essar, a company official confirmed. The market is not expecting Vedanta to make a bid for Essar Steel, even though it did a due diligence. Sources indicated the cancellation of Goa mines could be a dampener and Vedanta, which was the highest bidder for Electrosteel, may not be in a mood to revise its offer. Tata Steel has already written to the committee of creditors that it was keen on revising its earlier offer. With a liquidation value of Rs 220 billion, is a prized asset for all the bidders.

The company fell into problems, after the government diverted its gas supply to other industries like fertiliser. The company's production also stalled after Naxals blew up its iron slurry pipeline.