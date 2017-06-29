VW-Tata alliance likely to be called off

The alliance between and (VW) group is likely to be called off.

The companies had signed a memorandum of understanding in March to develop a common platform to manufacture bespoke products. It was agreed that Tata's platform would be used as the common platform since it offered advantage over VW's. based on this platform were expected to roll out from 2019. But, VW is now sceptical about the advantage of Tata's platform, said sources.

VW was to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the platform.

Tata and VW said, “We are in the phase of evaluating the potential cooperation. It will be premature to disclose any information or respond to such speculations.”

The duo brand of VW group seems to be left with no other choice but to invest in the MQB-A platform in order to introduce its new range of models. The models that bring the volumes for VW are based on PQ25 platform. Currently in India, products like the Tiguan, Skoda, and Superb and are assembled on the MQB platform with imported kits.

For Tata Motors, the end of this alliance would result in the company incurring the entire of developing the AMP platform. Analysts said that if the deal were to fall through, it would be difficult for to achieve The combined output from all three was expected to be as high as 700,000 units per year targeting both domestic and global markets.