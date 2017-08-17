WagonR: Maruti Suzuki is set to steer its fourth brand into 2 million club

Reaching a sales milestone of two million units is a feat for any car, especially in a market like India where annual sales are just about three million units. No wonder then that only three vehicles in the passenger car segment have been able to cross this landmark. All the three vehicles belong to Maruti Suzuki, which now sits on a 50 per cent market share. After Maruti800, Omni and Alto, it is now WagonR’s turn to enter this club. And in 2017, even as auto majors rush in with premium brands aimed at the high end of the Indian market, the number of customers buying into a brand that ...