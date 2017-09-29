JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Within a few months after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government, Walmart India on Friday announced its plans to launch its Cash and Carry business in Mumbai to enable small businesses.

The US-based retail chain giant plans to open a Fulfilment Center (FC) to cater to the business needs of resellers, kirana stores, office and institutions of Mumbai and neighbouring areas.


"..this will enable kiranas, resellers and other businesses in Mumbai and neighbouring areas to get access to a wide and exciting assortment of merchandise relevant to them without stepping out of their stores," Krish Iyer, President and CEO of Walmart India, said.

"Even as we hope to open the services to our members in October first week, our sales teams are already on the ground to enroll members and book orders," he added.

This FC is expected to bring in almost 1,500 direct and indirect jobs to the city and help develop SME suppliers in the state, a statement said.

With this, Walmart India brings a wide range of quality merchandise, local assortment, unique shopping options, state-of-the-art door-step delivery and convenient payment solutions to its members in Mumbai, it said.

Members will be able to shop from their premises in four ways - by browsing and placing orders through its website www.bestprice.in, through Best Price mobile app, by dialing the Call Centre and through various Kirana Relationship Managers, the statement explained.

The FC will contribute to the state and local economy by creating jobs, developing SME suppliers, enhancing women's economic empowerment and empowering local communities.

Soon after the launch of this FC, Walmart India would be setting up various touch-points across the city for members to get a virtual store walk and browse through the aisles, it said.

The global chain recently signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to build 15 Cash and Carry stores under the brand 'Best Price' in the state. Of these, two stores have already been set up.

First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 18:03 IST

