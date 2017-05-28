WannaCry reiterates need for firms to fix ownership for IT network security

Cyber security solutions have to keep pace with new-generation ransomware attackers

The recent WannaCry ransomware attack, which spread its tentacles across over 150 countries affecting more than 10,000 organisations and 200,000 people, showed the world that for organisations it’s not a matter of “if” they are going to suffer a cyberattack but “when”. Unprecedented in its scale, the episode once again exposed the vulnerability of security systems to large-scale network hacking and data breaches. It is a wake-up call for a country like India which ranks third as a source of malicious cyber activities and its enterprises are the sixth-most ...

Sangeeta Tanwar & Ritwik Sharma