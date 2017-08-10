Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

GAIL India Q1 net drops 23% at Rs 1,026 cr
Business Standard

Want to connect your smartphone with car? Nissan offers you the facility

The integrated information and communication platform enables a customer to remain connected

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Want to connect your smartphone with car? Nissan offers you the facility

Nissan India has launched a connected car technology solution NissanConnect that connects with the customer's smartphone to offer enhanced driving experience. 

Developed specifically for the Indian market, the integrated information and communication platform also enables a customer to remain connected with his or her family through the car.

NissanConnect has been developed by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI) as a factory fitted connected car technology solution with an embedded telematics control unit paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car and a dedicated server.

Arun Malhotra, managing director of Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said, "It enables better comfort, convenience, control and safety through technologies that bring people closer together. Inspired by the future, NissanConnect will benefit our customers today."

Krishnan Sundararajan, managing director, Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India added, "With NissanConnect, we aim to provide an effortless driving experience integrated with our customers' connected lifestyle while maintaining data security."

It will be available across the Nissan range of cars, including Micra, Sunny and Terrano and would offer over 50 connected car features for three years free subscription and one year of Nissan warranty programme.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements