Want to connect your smartphone with car? Nissan offers you the facility

has launched a connected car technology solution that connects with the customer's to offer enhanced driving experience.

Developed specifically for the Indian market, the integrated information and communication platform also enables a customer to remain connected with his or her family through the car.

has been developed by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI) as a factory fitted connected car technology solution with an embedded telematics control unit paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car and a dedicated server.

Arun Malhotra, managing director of Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said, "It enables better comfort, convenience, control and safety through technologies that bring people closer together. Inspired by the future, will benefit our today."

Krishnan Sundararajan, managing director, Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India added, "With NissanConnect, we aim to provide an effortless driving experience integrated with our customers' connected lifestyle while maintaining data security."

It will be available across the Nissan range of cars, including Micra, Sunny and Terrano and would offer over 50 connected car features for three years free subscription and one year of Nissan warranty programme.