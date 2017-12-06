Want to make Air India vibrant: Ashok Gajapati Raju

Civil aviation minister on Tuesday said the wants to make vibrant for which plans on an 'alternative mechanism' was being worked out.



The national carrier, entirely funded by government, was making losses and was now in a debt trap due to interest burden.



"We want to make a vibrant entity and not to go the way", Raju told reporters here.He said the was working on an 'alternative mechanism' and all options were being explored.Raju said "Air India's financials are bad. But we want it to continue to be in the skies".The minister said private carrier Indigo had given expression of interest in Air India's overseas operations, while the Tatas were making only verbal enquiries. "There is nothing in writing from the Tatas, it is only verbal", he said.Meanwhile, the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) of the ministry had decided to go for a strategic divestment route inTransaction advisors had also been appointed, Raju said.