Want to network like a pro? Read this checklist

In the world, connections and introductions are everything. The bigger your network, the more access you’ll have to potential investors, clients, partners, customers, and mentors.

But where many people miss the mark is in not realising that isn’t just something you do during an event. In fact, it’s a long game where you have to be actively involved before, during, and after the event.

The checklist below contains important points that will help you up your game at your next event.

Pre-event

Make a plan

Time is money, so before you start filling your calendar with meetings, it’s best to sit down and think about your goals.

Reach out ahead of time

Have someone you’re hoping to meet and impress? Reach out to them early via email, Twitter or LinkedIn!

During the event

Show interest in them

It’s human nature to jump into a conversation spewing facts and figures about yourself. But the key to successful is to step back and show interest in the other person first.

Exchange business cards

Even in this digital age, business cards are still the fastest and easiest way to introduce yourself and share your contact information.

Take notes

You probably won’t remember the details of every conversation. While they’re still fresh in your head, make notes on each person’s about who they are and what you talked about.

Post-event

Attend the after-parties

This is where you get the extra opportunity to connect and gain insights from people you didn’t have a chance to meet at the event.

Follow-up