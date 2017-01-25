Want to network like a pro? Read this checklist

In the start-up
world, connections and introductions are everything. The bigger your network, the more access you’ll have to potential investors, clients, partners, customers, and mentors.
But where many people miss the mark is in not realising that networking
isn’t just something you do during an event. In fact, it’s a long game where you have to be actively involved before, during, and after the event.
The checklist below contains important points that will help you up your networking
game at your next event.
Pre-event
Make a plan
Time is money, so before you start filling your calendar with meetings, it’s best to sit down and think about your networking
goals.
Reach out ahead of time
Have someone you’re hoping to meet and impress? Reach out to them early via email, Twitter or LinkedIn!
During the event
Show interest in them
It’s human nature to jump into a conversation spewing facts and figures about yourself. But the key to successful networking
is to step back and show interest in the other person first.
Exchange business cards
Even in this digital age, business cards are still the fastest and easiest way to introduce yourself and share your contact information.
Take notes
You probably won’t remember the details of every conversation. While they’re still fresh in your head, make notes on each person’s business card
about who they are and what you talked about.
Post-event
Attend the after-parties
This is where you get the extra opportunity to connect and gain insights from people you didn’t have a chance to meet at the event.
Follow-up
You’ve worked hard to meet great contacts, so make sure you keep them! Send a personal email, letting them know you enjoyed the meeting and remind them what you spoke about.
This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU