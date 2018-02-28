Want to see fair and equitable trade agreements: Harley-Davidson chief

Iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson has been in the news in recent days, with US President Donald Trump nudging India to reduce the import duty on high-end bikes. Peter MacKenzie, managing director, Harley-Davidson India and China, tells Ajay Modi in an interview that the company would like to see lower taxes and a fair and equitable trade agreement with all markets, including India.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the two markets that you head? You cannot compare the two countries, China and India, from a cultural perspective. But there are similarities ...