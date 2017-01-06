Want your teeth pulled out at home? MobiDent just got funded to do that

An arthritic elderly woman has a decaying tooth which not only causes a toothache from time to time but could also lead to inflammation that worsens her arthritic pain. But she keeps putting off a visit to the dentist.

You know you need periodic deep cleaning of your teeth to remove plaque and tartar. Otherwise it can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and worse. Oral bacteria have been linked to heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. And yet, something always crops up to put off that dentist visit.

Now a dentist and an entrepreneur in India have got together to solve this problem.

Their start-up on Thursday announced a pre-series A round of an undisclosed amount from New York-based DanGold Investment Corp.





One of the founders is a dental surgeon with 25 years in private practice in Bangalore — Devaiah Mapangada. His co-founder and CEO is Vivek Madappa, who is a serial entrepreneur with three start-ups under his belt. Apart from MobiDent, another company he is currently running is Humming Bird, which provides business travel services to large corporations.

Apart from home and office visits on call, provides annual and half-yearly plans for periodic dental care. Thirty-three dentists are on the portal, which has been available in Bangalore, Mysore, Ahmedabad, and Pune. The aims to scale it up to 250 dentists and expand the service to Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, and Hyderabad in three months.