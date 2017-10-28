War with Flipkart drives up Amazon's international losses

Seattle-based online retail giant Amazon’s international losses soared to $936 million in the three months that ended September on account of its bullish investments in India to overtake rival Flipkart. The retailer’s international business unit has seen quarterly losses grow to nearly a billion dollars from $541 million in the same quarter last year and $56 million in Q3 of 2015. At the same time, quarterly revenues have continued to climb from $8.2 billion to $13.7 billion in the past two years. When asked about the rising international losses during an ...