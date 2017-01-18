Warburg Pincus buys 14% stake in PVR for Rs 820 cr

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus announced that affiliates of Warburg Pincus have acquired an equity stake of 14 per cent in multiplex chain Limited for approximately Rs 820 crores.

The stake is being acquired from affiliates of private equity firm who will remain a long term investor with a 14 per cent equity stake and the current promoters who will continue to drive the business and remain the largest shareholders with a shareholding greater than 20 per cent.

Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, Limited said, "This is a liquidity event to accommodate investment by Warburg Pincus and both Renuka and I have divested nine and five per cent stake respectively. The Indian multiplex industry is at a cusp of rapid transformation and at the next level of growth driven by consumer demand and experience, convenience and technology. We are delighted to welcome Warburg Pincus as an investor as we continue to accelerate our long term development and expansion. The firm's global network, and experience will be invaluable to us as we go forward."

He added that the Bijli family continues to be the single majority stakeholder and denied any plans to exit the company in the foreseeable future. He also emphasised that the current management of the company will continue to perform its duties as it did before the entry of Warburg Pincus.

Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and co-head, Warburg Pincus India Private Limited commented, "Warburg Pincus is excited to invest in PVR, and has been impressed by Ajay's passion and continued commitment to the business. The Indian film and entertainment market is expanding rapidly and we look forward to supporting Ajay and the entire management team during the next phase of growth."

Renuka Ramnath, founder and managing director, said: "Multiples has been a long term investor in and continues to hold a significant stake in the company. We are excited that Warburg Pincus, a global institution of repute, has acquired a large stake in the company. Having invested in when it was a 12 screen cinema house in 2003, it has been an exhilarating journey with an outstanding entrepreneur. We are excited to remain invested and partner and his team as they navigate to a higher orbit of performance and scale."