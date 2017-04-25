Warehouse executive becomes Flipkart CEO for a day

Flipkart came up with an idea of allowing an employee to spearhead organisation for a day

Thirty-four-year-old Padmini MP, a warehouse executive at Flipkart, on Tuesday walked into office as the of India's largest e-commerce company,



As part of its 10th-year celebration, came up with an interesting idea of allowing an employee to spearhead the organisation for a day.



The ' for a Day' concept has been adopted earlier by some Cricketer Singh Dhoni was recently made of Oil India for a day. Across the border, Pakistani cricketer and left-arm fast bowler took on a similar role at ride-hailing platform, Careem.



invited entries from 'Flipsters' ( employees) across the country. All they had to do was write about why they wanted to be for a day.



"This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented Flipsters to get a taste of what it means to be of a large, innovative company like Flipkart," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the official



The competition, he added, was intended to help gain fresh perspective and insights as well as to make it fun and engaging initiative for employees.



As ' of the Day', Padmini took stock of the business, attended key stakeholder meetings and handed out action points with Krishnamurthy accompanying her.



While she didn't make any rapid-fire decisions like actor Anil Kapoor in the film 'Nayak', she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.



Padmini has been with for almost four years and is working with the fulfilment centre team as Associate Director.



"My day started with breakfast with our and then I attended a few meetings that is a part of Kalyan's schedule every day. He introduced me to the people that he works with and so far, it has been a wonderful learning experience," she said.



Asked about what she will take back home from her experience, Padmini said as the CEO, Krishnamurthy is both a tough boss and a humble man.



"I would like to have some of these qualities," she said adding that she has also shared a few ideas related to the business.



On her entry that helped her in clinching the top job, she said: "I just highlighted my qualities and how I would fit into the role.

Press Trust of India