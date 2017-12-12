JUST IN
Watch: Airtel becomes first operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh region

Part of Airtel's nationwide network transformation initiative, the 4G services are now live in 130 towns and villages including Kargil, Dras and Leh of Ladakh region

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Airtel launches 4G Network in Leh, Kargil and Drass
Those who have been to Ladakh region might agree that the telecommunication services in the country’s northern frontier is shaky and the internet services are beyond reach. However, the scenario would not be the same anymore as the India’s leading telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel on December 12 has launched 4G services in the Ladakh region.

Bharti Airtel also became the first telecom operator in India to roll out 4G service in the Ladakh region. Now, customers in 130 towns and villages, including Kargil, Leh, and Dras, will be able to access high-speed data services.

“Besides empowering the local population, Airtel’s 4G deployment in the Ladakh region will also ensure that tourists visiting the region stay connected to high speed data services. Kargil War Memorial, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Alchi Monastery,  Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land Lamayuru, Sakti towards pangong Lake, Stok Palace and Hall of Fame are amongst the several popular spots now covered by Airtel 4G.”, stated the statement.

Under the Project Leap initiative, Airtel has committed over Rs 60,000 crores of investment for the initiative. 
 
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 13:07 IST

