Watch live: OnePlus 5 launched globally; know all about specs and price of the flagship smartphone

Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, is expected to answer all questions related to the flagship

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 



OnePlus5 global launch
All the rumours and speculations over the much-awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 are set to be put to rest today, with the company officially launching the smartphone in New York today. Pete Lau, co-founder & chief executive officer of OnePlus, will answer all the questions related to the flagship device in a while through a webcast from the United States.


Slated to be launched in India on Thursday, the device will be made available in the country exclusively on the e-commerce site Amazon.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

10:01 PM The redefined Oxygen OS features Google Pixel inspired app drawer

9:58 PM

9:57 PM The OnePlus 5 would feature UFS 2.1 dual lane storage

9:54 PM Here is the processor that will tick inside the OnePlus 5

9:50 PM Here are camera features of the OnePlus 5

9:48 PM OnePlus 5 camera features Portrait mode, something that we saw in Apple iPhone 7

9:42 PM Here are OnePlus 5 colour variants

9:39 PM OnePlus 5 is the slimmest OnePlus device

9:37 PM Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO takes the stage. Here are the technical specifications of OnePlus 5

9:32 PM Launching now: Chinese smartphone major OnePlus' much-anticipated OnePlus 5 is launching in New York right now. Catch all the live action here

