Watch live: OnePlus 5 launched globally; know all about specs and price of the flagship smartphone

10:01 PM The redefined Oxygen OS features Google Pixel inspired app drawer

9:58 PM

9:57 PM The OnePlus 5 would feature UFS 2.1 dual lane storage

9:54 PM Here is the processor that will tick inside the OnePlus 5

9:50 PM Here are camera features of the OnePlus 5

9:48 PM OnePlus 5 camera features Portrait mode, something that we saw in Apple iPhone 7

9:42 PM Here are OnePlus 5 colour variants

9:39 PM OnePlus 5 is the slimmest OnePlus device

9:37 PM Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO takes the stage. Here are the technical specifications of OnePlus 5





9:32 PM Launching now: Chinese smartphone major OnePlus' much-anticipated OnePlus 5 is launching in New York right now. Catch all the live action here