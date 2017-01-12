Watch: N Chandrasekaran gets a standing ovation at TCS House

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive & Managing Director, who would later on Thursday be formally named the chairman of Tata Sons, received a warm welcome earlier when he reached the TCS house after a Tata Sons board meeting.
Video: Sheetal Agarwal
Video: Sheetal Agarwal