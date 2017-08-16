Waterfield Advisors appoints Kartik Kini as the Chief Operating Officer

Advisors announced the appointment of as Chief Operating Officer for their Multi-Family Office Business.

Kartik has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, mostly in the wealth management space. Prior to joining Waterfield, Kartik was part of the founding team to set up the wealth management practice at Avendus. Kartik has also worked in leadership roles with Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Soumya Rajan, managing director & CEO of Advisors said, "We are delighted to have Kartik join our leadership team and wish him all success in his career with the firm. A highly organized, strategic, and result driven professional, Kartik is adept at improving processes, driving e?ciencies, and implementing new technologies. He is very well regarded and well networked and has strong collaborative relationships in the industry and with partner firms”.

has become an eminent multi family office in India and advises 32 families with total assets of over $2 billion. It services clients from its offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai and covers Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well. It will be opening a Bengaluru office soon.

Advisors is an India-focused firm that provides advisory services to Entrepreneurs, ultra-high net worth families, trusts and corporate clients. Founded in 2011, the firm strives to offer a fresh approach to advisory services in India through a client-centric and no conflict of interest model.