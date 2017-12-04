We aim to create disruption through collaboration: Ben Story

What are the mega trends Rolls Royce is seeing in the aerospace and energy business? There are three big trends that Rolls Royce is facing. First, customers want cleaner, safer and competitive power. That’s a good trend for us. Because the entry-level cost in the power industry is very high, we enjoy a competitive advantage.

A new player’s entry into the market is that much harder. Second, countries and industries are moving towards complete electrification opening up new opportunities for the company. Third, digitisation is a priority for us as well as our consumers. We ...