We expect double digit growth in 2017: Mercedes India CEO

The luxury car market remained sluggish last calendar year as events like diesel vehicle ban in NCR and impacted demand.



Mercedes Benz, the biggest player in luxury segment, managed to maintain volumes at about 13,000 vehicles. Roland Folger, MD & CEO, tells Ajay Modi that the worst is over and demand is back to normal levels. He is gearing up for a double-digit growth in 2017. Excerpts:

Has the luxury car market started looking up after two weak months following demonetisation?

The feedback from across the country is positive. The market is showing positive signs of recovery post demonetisation. Enquiries have gone up. Postponement of GST has also helped in sales since there was an element of uncertainty on how it may impact prices.

You had a flat performance in volumes last year. Does 2017 look better?

We are rather bullish about 2017 and we see growth in lower two digit range this year. Last year was flat. It appears that the overall market declined by 4-5%. We were little afraid we will lose our competitive edge over our German competitors. But we have taken a lead by maintaining sales.

It could be a year of new record volume for you in India if you grow at double digit?

If there is no negative influence on market by way of a policy change, we definitely see another record year. We have planned highly aggressive product launches and refreshes.

First it was the and then demonetisation. Is the headquarter happy with the performance? What is the message for you?

Germany is happy with us. Even in a market where you have declining trends, we have maintained volume and increased edge with our nearest rival. It is a good sign. We have learnt our lessons. We are therefore pushing the envelope on BSVI emission norm from our side and will bring it ahead of the deadline of 2020. We received a lot of support from Germany in rolling out petrol variants across models.

Is planning your business activities a challenge here?

What we have learnt is that we need to do shorter plans. But the processes and logistics do not let us plan for a period lower than six months for many of the models. We are willing to take this risk. We see an upside potential. We will deal with any issue that comes up and is unfavourable.

Do you wish to increase localisation further?

We started at a low localisation some years ago since we did not have many suppliers here. Now, we have reached 60% in many vehicles. Beyond that, it requires an additional tax incentive because it is still cheaper to source lot of parts from Germany. Seat systems, dashboards and engines we do locally. We would like to ramp other products up to higher degree.

Does it not make sense to export from India?

Unless you have a significant shortage of capacity in other countries, that is not possible. India has high taxes. A vehicle that we produce here costs significantly more than that made in Germany due to the scale of operations.

The size of the luxury car market in India remains small. Is that a worry?

We are underselling luxury car in India as a per cent of the total car market. Many countries have an average 5-10% as luxury cars. In Europe, about 24% of the market is luxury segment. Here, instead of 35,000, it should be 150,000 at 5% of total market.