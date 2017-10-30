We are eyeing one million passengers from India in 2018, says KLM CEO

KLM and its partner are targeting one million passengers between India and Amsterdam in 2018 with the launch of new services and enhanced co-operation, the Dutch airline's chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said today.

About 70 per cent passengers between India and Amsterdam travel onward and the one million passenger goal includes the transit traffic.

KLM which is part of the group resumed it's Amsterdam-Mumbai service while introduced a new flight between Bengaluru-Amsterdam from Sunday. A new service between Dutch capital and Hyderabad is under evaluation.

"We are targeting one million passengers in 2018. Traffic from India is booming with the launch of new services and enhanced co-operation with In 2014 there were 250,000 passengers travelling between India and Amsterdam and increase in traffic has been steep," said Elbers who is on his third visit to Mumbai within a year.

Growth of Indian passenger traffic at Amsterdam has been due to shifting its European operations from Brussels to the Dutch capital in March 2016. The number of weekly frequencies between India and Amsterdam has increased from 21 to 31 over the last twelve months. For twelve months ending February 2017, together and KLM carried around 490,000 passengers between India and Amsterdam. This includes onward passengers and the figure is growing due to the expansion of codeshare agreements.

In fact, India is now the seventh largest intercontinental market for Amsterdam airport up from 12th in 2016. The number of Indian tourists visiting Netherlands too increased 30 per cent to 130,000 in 2016.

On his current visit, Elbers is accompanied by board members of KLM on his current visit and they met senior management of and Tata Consultancy Services today.

The two airlines are negotiating a commercial joint venture between India and Europe which could allow them to collaborate on pricing, schedules and capacity. The two airlines already have a codeshare partnership and have 450 passengers transferring on each other's network daily.

"We are working on further steps to increase co-operation and we are optimistic about the progress But I do want to commit to a precise date," Elbers said on a query regarding the joint venture plan. Elbers added he will not speculate on the question of investment in

A part of the strategy of is regaining market share it has lost in key markets to carriers from the Gulf. In India too the Gulf carriers collectively have 30 per cent of India's international traffic while Air France-KLM's share in India is less than two per cent. Closer ties with allows it to grow its share in India.

"For the partnership with is now more strategic than its partnership with Etihad Airways. We believe a new dynamic is emerging which will lead to more strategic developments," said Kapil Kaul of aviation consultancy CAPA.

"There is a concerted strategy between and to work together and I would not be surprised to see a deepening of relationship going forward. While it is hard to know what Etihad (which owns 24 per cent in Jet Airways) will think of Jet's overtures to Air France-KLM, Etihad has enough critical mass, as does Emirates and FlyDubai, to service India alone. This would allow to harness it's own growth aspirations in the domestic market," said aviation expert Saj Ahmad.