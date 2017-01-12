We are not finding enough ideas for rural India: S D Shibulal

Set up by Infosys co-founders S D Shibulal and Krish Gopalakrishnan along with other partners, Axilor Ventures mentors start-up aspirants with bold concepts. In an interview with Ayan Pramanik and Raghu Krishnan, Shibulal explains how his team focuses on creating an ecosystem for health care start-ups through collaboration with laboratories, hospitals and other facilities. Edited excerpts: Do you see start-ups focusing on science-based models? While there is an enormous number of start-ups, science-based start-ups are few. Most start-ups are focused on e-commerce, ...