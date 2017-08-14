We are offering same technology at a better price: Super Plastronics CEO

The Kodak brand is becoming popular in the television segment also, Avneet Singh Marwah tells Ritwik Sharma. How does Super Plastronics gain from being the licensee partner for Kodak selling consumer electronics under the multinational’s brand name and vice-versa? Kodak is more than 125 years old, and it has been present in consumer products for more than 100 years. It’s one of the companies with the highest brand recall and biggest brand equity in the world. And given its presence in India for many years, Kodak’s strategy was to transform a photography ...