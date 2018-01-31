We are too small to bid for Air India: SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh, the of low-cost carrier Spicejet, has ruled his out of the race for the privatisation-bound saying, "we are too small to bid for a large like the national carrier." Addressing the annual summit organised by industry consultancy Capa here today, he said, " is a national asset and I am pretty that sure there will be many takers for it like the Tata-Vistara, Jet Airways, etc. But we are too small to bid for such a large asset." The denial came at the same venue where Capa has named four domestic carriers including as possible bidders for the Others suitors, according Capa, are the Tatas-run Vistara, Jet Airways, and Interestingly, Singh had told last week that he would evaluate the privatisation. Parrying a direct answer he had said in an interview with in last week that "Abhi dekhte hain (Let's see)," when asked if he would look at the stake. The Capa report also said two non- overseas players are keen on the but did not name them.

On the privatisation, head said bids are likely to be out middle of next month and the process may be over by July. It can be noted that the Tatas, which run two joint ventures, the full service Vistara with Singapore Airlines, the low-cost India with the eponymous Malaysian carrier, have said they would bid for the troubled flag carrier, while the largest carrier by market share also said it could be a suitor. Last June the government had decided to exit fully or partially the national carrier, which is sitting on almost Rs 600 billion debt and has an annual interest outgo of around Rs 60 billion. On the domestic sector, Singh, who is credited for reviving the almost crippled two years ago, said the industry as a whole needs to rationalise deployment to ensure profitability of each and expressed hope that the severe congestion at the will sort of help the airlines rationalise their aircraft deployment. On the reported talks about fuel coming under the GST, he said such a move will in fact be a financial boom for the states as the combined VAT they collect on is only Rs 30 billion annually. And lower fuel charges will lead to higher air traffic operations in all the states, which will spawn more revenue streams for the states, he said. On the RCS or the Udan scheme, wherein was one of the pioneers to begin operations, he said he gets better yields on these routes than the traditionally busy metro sectors. "From day one we have been clocking over 90 per cent seat factor (PLF) in all these routes. So, I am extremely, happy about the Udan operations and will be expanding into more routes," Singh said. "There are plenty of airfields like Jalandhar, Jaisalmar, Hubli, etc which are fully empty and we will fly into those airports," he said, adding when they had bid for the RCS routes, many told him that he was making a mistake. "But am happy that we did not listen to them.